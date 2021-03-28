Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,500 shares, an increase of 178.0% from the February 28th total of 223,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 73.1 days.

OTCMKTS YAMHF opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41. Yamaha Motor has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Yamaha Motor will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yamaha Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

