Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,144 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Yandex worth $20,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Cartica Management LLC acquired a new position in Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at $40,287,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,311,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,134,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529,708 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,775,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,549,000 after purchasing an additional 331,167 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YNDX stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,351. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.17. Yandex has a 52-week low of $31.85 and a 52-week high of $74.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.32, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Renaissance Capital upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HSBC cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Yandex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

