Ycash (YEC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $29,626.00

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges. Ycash has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $29,626.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.97 or 0.00258687 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00061173 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00090251 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,965,062 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.