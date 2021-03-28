yearn.finance Price Down 6.1% This Week (YFI)

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $1.19 billion and $171.74 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for $32,529.38 or 0.58424021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, yearn.finance has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00057918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.52 or 0.00227229 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $489.40 or 0.00878975 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00050477 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00077759 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00028539 BTC.

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,635 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance . The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

