yearn.finance Price Tops $32,871.36 on Top Exchanges (YFI)

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and $163.55 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $32,871.36 or 0.59101867 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00059215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.35 or 0.00227182 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.70 or 0.00955975 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00052096 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00079830 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00029933 BTC.

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,635 tokens. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn . The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars.

