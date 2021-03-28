YF Link Tops One Day Trading Volume of $300,063.00 (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 28th. One YF Link token can currently be bought for $199.33 or 0.00358001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YF Link has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $10.27 million and approximately $300,063.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YF Link alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00057918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.52 or 0.00227229 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $489.40 or 0.00878975 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00050477 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00077759 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00028539 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,503 tokens. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YF Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YF Link and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.