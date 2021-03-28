YF Link (YFL) Price Hits $209.47 on Exchanges

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last seven days, YF Link has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. One YF Link token can currently be bought for $209.47 or 0.00376628 BTC on major exchanges. YF Link has a market capitalization of $10.79 million and approximately $327,496.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YF Link alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00059215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.35 or 0.00227182 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.70 or 0.00955975 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00052096 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00079830 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00029933 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,503 tokens. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars.

