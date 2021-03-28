YIELD App (YLD) Price Reaches $0.85 on Exchanges

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $78.45 million and $2.26 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YIELD App token can now be bought for $0.85 or 0.00001536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YIELD App has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00023167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00047960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $338.38 or 0.00612678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00065553 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00024222 BTC.

About YIELD App

YLD is a token. YIELD App’s total supply is 106,871,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,480,588 tokens. YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app

Buying and Selling YIELD App

