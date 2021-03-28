Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.17). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.67). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.84 million.

BLI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

BLI stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $44.78. 2,224,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,961. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Berkeley Lights has a twelve month low of $42.55 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.05 and a 200-day moving average of $81.06.

In related news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $415,595.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 203,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $12,511,335.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,135.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 689,003 shares of company stock worth $39,414,315.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

