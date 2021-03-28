Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will report sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. Sealed Air reported sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year sales of $5.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. S&P Equity Research raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 4.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.30. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 22.70%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

