Zacks: Analysts Expect Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) to post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.75. Agnico Eagle Mines reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 230.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Agnico Eagle Mines.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $928.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.22.

NYSE AEM traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.86. 941,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 144.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,802 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,259 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 484,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,960,385 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,760,000 after buying an additional 183,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

