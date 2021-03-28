Zacks: Analysts Expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGSF’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.08. BGSF posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BGSF will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). BGSF had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 18.50%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BGSF shares. TheStreet raised BGSF from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE BGSF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.14. 38,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,889. BGSF has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $145.88 million, a P/E ratio of 78.56, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. BGSF’s payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BGSF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 31,047 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of BGSF in the third quarter valued at $192,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BGSF by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 20,656 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 456,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BGSF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,477 shares during the last quarter. 46.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

