Zacks: Analysts Expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.34. Xylem reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $584,446.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,969. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Xylem by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Xylem by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 71,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

XYL traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,073. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 75.37, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

