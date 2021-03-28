Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aerpio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.49. 558,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,830. The firm has a market cap of $70.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $2.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.