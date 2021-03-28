Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.04). Aspen Group reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 14.06%.

A number of analysts have commented on ASPU shares. TheStreet downgraded Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.46.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 15,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $161,862.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,458 shares in the company, valued at $359,004.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C James Jensen sold 18,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $176,372.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,299.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,051 shares of company stock worth $754,619 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Group by 251.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Aspen Group by 554.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Group during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Aspen Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

ASPU stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.30. 276,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,313. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. The firm has a market cap of $157.19 million, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 0.77. Aspen Group has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $13.16.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Group (ASPU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.