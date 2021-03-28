Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Atlas reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atlas.

Get Atlas alerts:

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on ATCO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,270,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,259,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Atlas by 10,340.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATCO traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.28. 402,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,642. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. Atlas has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas (ATCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.