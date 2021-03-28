Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.94 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will announce $67.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.96 million. Computer Programs and Systems posted sales of $69.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year sales of $275.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $272.29 million to $278.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $290.32 million, with estimates ranging from $283.63 million to $294.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $66.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.39 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%.

CPSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $30.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $26,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,784.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,600 shares of company stock valued at $76,598. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

