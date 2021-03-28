Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.45. CubeSmart reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CUBE. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.47%.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,712,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,461,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,128,000 after buying an additional 232,834 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,882,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,289,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,472,000 after buying an additional 233,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CubeSmart by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,415,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,251,000 after buying an additional 480,918 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

