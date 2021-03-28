Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) will report $3.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.74 billion and the lowest is $2.85 billion. Pinduoduo reported sales of $923.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 241%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year sales of $16.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.82 billion to $19.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $24.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.40 billion to $32.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $131.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.27 and a beta of 1.60. Pinduoduo has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.62.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

