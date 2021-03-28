Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Transocean reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.28 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS.

RIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 338,451 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 233,850 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Transocean by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,493 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 15,495 shares during the period. 46.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RIG remained flat at $$3.38 during midday trading on Friday. 15,030,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,126,914. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 3.75. Transocean has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.81.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of October 27, 2020, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 38 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 11 harsh environment floaters.

