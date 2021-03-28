Zacks: Brokerages Expect CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.06 Million

Brokerages predict that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) will announce $10.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.60 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies posted sales of $610,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,549.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will report full-year sales of $29.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.99 million to $34.47 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $41.82 million, with estimates ranging from $29.41 million to $54.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CollPlant Biotechnologies.

A number of research analysts have commented on CLGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLGN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 285,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 45,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLGN opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $24.26.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

