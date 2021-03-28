Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will announce $21.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.70 million to $22.40 million. First Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $18.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $84.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.40 million to $84.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $89.04 million, with estimates ranging from $87.70 million to $90.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The bank reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.76). First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.35%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FGBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

FGBI stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.17. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $172.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.54%.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

