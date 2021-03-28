Zacks Investment Management Buys 13,294 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,421 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.14% of PulteGroup worth $16,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PHM. Wolfe Research began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $52.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

