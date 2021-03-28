Zacks Investment Management Has $14.25 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,110 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $14,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,985 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 807.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 235,696 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,341,000 after purchasing an additional 209,729 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $23,545,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $128.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.53. The company has a market cap of $118.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $128.90.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.58.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.