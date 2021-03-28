Zacks Investment Management Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 3,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,392,988.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $366.05 per share, with a total value of $3,660,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,063 over the last quarter. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TDY opened at $400.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.45. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $270.10 and a 52-week high of $413.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.00.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

