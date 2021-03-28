Zacks Investment Management Increases Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,643 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Square were worth $15,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 833.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total transaction of $22,429,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 13,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total transaction of $3,112,739.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,069,110.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,168,036 shares of company stock worth $270,723,080. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SQ opened at $213.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $97.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 339.05, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.33.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.52.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

