Zacks Investment Management Purchases 873 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Zacks Investment Management grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total value of $1,639,357.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,719.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDXX opened at $480.22 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.54 and a fifty-two week high of $573.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $511.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.43. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.40.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

