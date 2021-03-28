Zacks Investment Management Sells 14,268 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,268 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.06% of State Street worth $15,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in State Street by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,450 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after acquiring an additional 977,592 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $44,054,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in State Street by 7,138.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,519,000 after acquiring an additional 576,145 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,344,000 after acquiring an additional 533,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT opened at $85.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $46.15 and a twelve month high of $87.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. State Street’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

STT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

