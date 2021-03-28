Zacks Investment Management Sells 5,670 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Zacks Investment Management reduced its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,631 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet cut Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $314.00 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.77 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $318.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.24.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.