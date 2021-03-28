Zacks Investment Management Sells 594 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Zacks Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.24.

Shares of HON opened at $218.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $117.11 and a one year high of $219.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.45.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.