Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Short Interest Update

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 271.4% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZLNDY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Zalando from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Zalando from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of ZLNDY stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Zalando has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.87 and a beta of 1.66.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

