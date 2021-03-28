Zano Hits One Day Volume of $65,778.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Zano has a total market cap of $15.21 million and approximately $65,778.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00002558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,225.93 or 0.99933684 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00034641 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010738 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.64 or 0.00299730 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.66 or 0.00358414 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.81 or 0.00657285 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00087471 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,600,959 coins and its circulating supply is 10,571,459 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.