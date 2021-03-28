Zap (ZAP) Tops One Day Volume of $3.13 Million

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Zap token can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zap has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a total market cap of $67.07 million and $3.13 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00022321 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00048194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.63 or 0.00611513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00065060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00024186 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a token. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

