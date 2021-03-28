ZB Token Price Tops $0.39 (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. ZB Token has a market cap of $182.47 million and approximately $9.08 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB Token token can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000705 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZB Token alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00023047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00047791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.82 or 0.00611925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00065512 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00024181 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.