ZBG Token (ZT) Market Cap Reaches $9.71 Million

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. ZBG Token has a market cap of $9.71 million and $189,923.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ZBG Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0368 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00022442 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00047794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.40 or 0.00611541 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00065295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00024094 BTC.

ZT is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,015,942 coins. The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

