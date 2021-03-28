Zcoin (XZC) Price Up 14.2% This Week

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,567.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,681.93 or 0.03026839 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.61 or 0.00330428 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.44 or 0.00896999 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.63 or 0.00411457 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.66 or 0.00357516 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.97 or 0.00246492 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00021378 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

