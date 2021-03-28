ZCore Trading 28.8% Lower Over Last Week (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One ZCore token can currently be purchased for about $0.0568 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. ZCore has a total market cap of $524,606.54 and $1,893.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZCore has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZCore Profile

ZCore (ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 9,233,046 tokens. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

