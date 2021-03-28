Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Short Interest Up 180.2% in March

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, a growth of 180.2% from the February 28th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of ZLDAF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Zelira Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.09.

About Zelira Therapeutics

Zelira Therapeutics Limited, a bio-pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of cannabinoid-based formulations for the treatment of various medical conditions in Australia. The company is involved in a human clinical trial program focused on insomnia, autism, and opioid reduction; and a pre-clinical research program to examine the effect of cannabinoids in breast, brain, and pancreatic cancer, as well as the potential for cannabinoid formulations to treat diabetes-associated cognitive decline.

