ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,000 shares, a growth of 182.0% from the February 28th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of ZENYF opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.46 million, a P/E ratio of -204.00 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66. ZEN Graphene Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $2.97.

Get ZEN Graphene Solutions alerts:

About ZEN Graphene Solutions

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., a graphene technology solutions company, engages in developing graphene-based nanomaterial products and applications. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. ZEN Graphene Solutions has collaboration with Graphene Composites Ltd.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for ZEN Graphene Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEN Graphene Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.