Zen Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $62.00 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $62.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zen Protocol has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Zen Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0674 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $498.18 or 0.00901406 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000276 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.75 or 0.00100877 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000444 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Zen Protocol Token Profile

ZP is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

