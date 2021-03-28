ZENZO (ZNZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZENZO has traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar. ZENZO has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $3,045.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00049832 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.85 or 0.00253106 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002689 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00010530 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00014880 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

