ZEON (ZEON) Market Cap Reaches $18.15 Million

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 28th. ZEON has a market cap of $18.15 million and $4.31 million worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZEON has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZEON Profile

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 coins. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

