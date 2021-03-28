Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Price Hits $3,311.24

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $99,914.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero Utility Token token can now be purchased for about $3,311.24 or 0.05927794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zero Utility Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00057590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.54 or 0.00224747 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $514.85 or 0.00921677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00051026 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00079826 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00029126 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Profile

Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 tokens. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.