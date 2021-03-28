Zetacoin Price Up 24.3% This Week (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. In the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $145,983.83 and approximately $6,945.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,021.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.54 or 0.00897041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $200.57 or 0.00358023 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00053578 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001458 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 81% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,715,085 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zetacoin is an open source crypto-currency based on Bitcoin and SHA-256. It has faster transaction times and faster difficulty adjustments. Initial coin mining is 160 million coins, thereafter a yearly inflation of 1 million coins. The transaction speed is 20X faster than that of Bitcoin. The coin can be traded on Bter, Cryptsy and Mintpal. “

Zetacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.