Zeusshield Price Down 19.2% This Week (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $585,697.31 and $356.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeusshield coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00022468 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00047710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.16 or 0.00608759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00064977 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00023884 BTC.

Zeusshield Coin Profile

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

