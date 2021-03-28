ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Up 5.4% Over Last Week

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 35.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $361,107.28 and approximately $2.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00025152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00048394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.16 or 0.00626534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00066180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00024087 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.