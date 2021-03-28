Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 253.2% from the February 28th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Zhongchao stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. Zhongchao has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87.

Zhongchao Company Profile

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in China. It offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

