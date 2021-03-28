Zilla (ZLA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,711.00

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. Zilla has a market capitalization of $385,999.73 and $2,711.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00024701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00048103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.73 or 0.00623252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00065751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00024226 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . The official website for Zilla is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zilla Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

