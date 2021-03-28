Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock Holdings Lessened by united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management

united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management decreased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Zillow Group comprises approximately 0.5% of united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 343,940 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $51,219,544.80. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.85, for a total value of $164,541.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 592,993 shares of company stock valued at $86,719,651 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,591,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.71. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

