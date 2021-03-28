Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.29.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZG shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on Zillow Group from $167.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZG traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,978. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.39 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

